SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women Business Owners Alliance (WBOA) received a citation from Governor Maura Healey officially marking this organization as the POWER of 100 women.

One hundred owners were in attendance for Thursday’s event and the goal, to bring together women owned businesses. With a mission in providing opportunities for collaboration and celebration for business owners, health care workers, lawyers, message therapists and food industry workers.

Anita Eliason, the president of the Women Business Owners Alliance said, “Basically a cohort of women who are coming together to really raise the level of awareness of the power of women owning businesses.”

The WBOA POWER of 100 is going into it’s 41st year, making this the longest standing organization in the state to support women owned businesses.