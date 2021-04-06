Women’s Fund virtual panel to discuss racial disparities in maternal health

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts announced that they will host a virtual panel event on racial disparities in maternal health on April 15 at 11 a.m. during Black Maternal Health Week.

The panelists that will be part of the discussion are Dayna Campbell an Assistant Professor at American International College, Tonja Santos, Assistant Director of the Division of Midwifery at Baystate Health, and Marisa Pizii, Deputy Director of programs of Civil Liberties and Public Policy.

This discussion will include maternal morbidity and infant loss, education on how to establish a team of caregivers, and ways to address provider bias and racial microaggressions produced by structural racism in medical care.

Access to the virtual event is available on the Women’s Fund’s website.