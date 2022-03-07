PAXTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was found in the woods of the town of Paxton Saturday morning.

According to Lindsay Corcoran, Director of Communications at the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the body was located in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton. The cause of death and identity of the body has not been released as of Monday morning.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office will examine the body to determine the cause of death. State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County DA’s office are investigating the incident.

They were assisted by the Paxton Police Department, State Police Crime Scene Services and Crime Lab, State Police K-9 Unit, the State Police Firearms Identification Section, and the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).