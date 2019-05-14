Worcester County native injured in UNC shooting takes first steps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WWLP) – A University of North Carolina student from Massachusetts who was injured when a gunman open fired on campus took his first steps since the shooting.

Drew Pescaro of Rutland in Worcester County was one of four people injured in the April 30 shooting at the Charlotte campus that killed two people.

Related: Worcester County native injured in shooting at North Carolina college campus

On Monday, Pescaro’s Twitter account has kept people updated on his condition as he recovers from his injuries in the hospital. On Monday, he reached a new milestone in his recovery as he shared a video of his first steps without a walker.

The video shows Pescaro, who seems to be in good spirits, walking down the hallway with assistance from his mom and a nurse. The photo has been shared hundreds of times across social media.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.