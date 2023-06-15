WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Worcester were arrested Tuesday for their alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The FBI Boston Division arrested 54-year-old Long Duong, aka Jimmy Hoang Duong, and 51-year-old Julie Miller, aka Hong Ngo, both of Worcester for the following charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building

According to court documents, geolocation data placed the cellphones of Duong and Miller at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 between 2:49 p.m. and 5:04 p.m. Miller and Duong were interviewed by FBI agents on Tuesday and said they were traveling to Washington D.C. for a vacation when they decided to attend President Donald Trump’s rally.

Miller and Duong allegedly said they entered the U.S. Capitol together but did not engage in any violence or vandalism. Surveillance cameras show Miller and Duong entering the U.S. Capitol from the Senate Fire Door around 2:57 p.m. and entered the Senate Parliamentarian office space. Duong allegedly took a photo of Miller sitting in a desk chair on his phone.

Screenshot of CCTV footage showing Duong and Miller entering the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Fire Door (Credit: FBI)

Screenshot of CCTV footage showing Duong and Miller entering the Senate Parliamentarian’s office. (Credit: FBI)

Screenshot of Miller’s video recording of the destruction that had taken place in the Senate Parliamentarian’s office suite. (Credit: FBI)

Screenshot of Miller’s video recording showing Duong taking Miller’s photo as she sits in an office chair in the Parliamentarian’s office suite. (Credit: FBI)

Screenshot of USCP CCTV footage showing Duong and Miller by the Senate Wing Door after re-entering the U.S. Capitol. (Credit: FBI)

Duong and Miller were in the Senate Parliamentarian office for about five minutes before police forced them out of the building. They allegedly re-entered the building around 3:12 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. They remained there until they were pushed out of the building for a second time.

The FBI Boston Division have now arrested a total of 24 people in connection to the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th.