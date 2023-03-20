WESTMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A skier has died after being found on Wachusett Mountain Monday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 10:30 a.m. detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office and Crime Scene Services, personnel along with Princeton Police were called to investigate the death of a skier, an adult man, who was found unresponsive by another skier who was passing by.

Ski Patrol brought the man to the bottom of the mountain and was determined to be deceased.

Wachusett Mountain Ski Area opened Monday at 9 a.m. and has 27 ski trails.