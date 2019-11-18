Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard to be laid to rest Monday

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Family, friends, and firefighter across the state will have their chance to pay their respects as Worcester Fire Lt. Menard will be laid to rest at St. John’s Catholic Church Monday morning.

According to the Worcester Fire Department, the funeral will take place at 11:00 a.m. following a private family procession. Lt. Menard’s burial will be at St. John’s cemetery located on Cambridge Street.

Lt. Jason Menard was killed fighting a house fire last week. The non-profit “Tunnel to Towers Foundation” out of New York has come forward to help his family. The organization has begun taking donations and hopes to have the family’s mortgage paid off by Christmas.