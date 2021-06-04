Worcester Police officer drowns with teen during rescue from pond

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester police officer died Friday trying to save a teen who went into a pond in.

The Worcester Police Department identified the officer who died as 38-year-old Enmanuel Familia at a news conference Friday evening.

He is a five-year-veteran of the department.

Officer Familia and the teen he tried to save went under water at Green Hill Park during the rescue. Two other teenage boys were saved.

The identity of the teenage boy who also drowned has not been released.

