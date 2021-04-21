Worcester Police shot, killed armed man they say made bomb threats

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police shot and killed an armed man who allegedly made bomb threats in Worcester overnight.

Worcester County DA Joseph Early said the man was wearing body armor, holding a rifle, and wearing a backpack with wires coming out of it.

According to Worcester Police, the man called 911 and told dispatchers he was armed with a bomb and that another bomb was located somewhere else in the city. Police found the man on Grafton Street after pinging his phone.

Early said police had tried to negotiate with the armed man, but he instead advanced toward the officers. The suspect died at the site of the shooting.

More information is expected to be released later this morning.