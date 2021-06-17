Worcester proposes full pension for late officer’s family

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Worcester City Council has proposed expanding law to allow families to receive an officer’s full pension if they drown while trying to save a life on duty.

Worcester suggested the new clause Tuesday after Officer Enmanuel Familia drowned trying to save a 14-year-old boy, who also drowned, in a pond in Worcester on June 4.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the City Council has to approve the order for it to fully cover the Familia family.

Councilor Morris Bergman, the sponsor of the clause, said it was a message of support to the family and first responders.