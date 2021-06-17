Worcester proposes full pension for late officer’s family

Massachusetts

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Worcester Police Department identified the officer as 38-year-old Enmanuel Familia. (Worcester Police Department)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Worcester City Council has proposed expanding law to allow families to receive an officer’s full pension if they drown while trying to save a life on duty.

Worcester suggested the new clause Tuesday after Officer Enmanuel Familia drowned trying to save a 14-year-old boy, who also drowned, in a pond in Worcester on June 4.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the City Council has to approve the order for it to fully cover the Familia family.

Councilor Morris Bergman, the sponsor of the clause, said it was a message of support to the family and first responders.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today