BOSTON (WWLP) – A person has died after falling from a high-rise office tower in downtown Boston Monday morning.

Police said they received a call just before 8:00 a.m. for a person who fell from a building at 100 Summer Street. The worker who fell from the building has died, according to police.

The Boston Fire Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

100 Summer Street is a 32-story, 450-foot-high office complex located in Boston’s Financial District. The one-million-square-foot tower is one of the tallest buildings in the city.