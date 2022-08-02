SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Facility workers outside Mount Holyoke College Tuesday rallied for a favorable contract from the college.

The workers include groundskeepers, janitors, and trades workers who keep the campus in top shape. They’re currently working without a union contract, and have been for more than a month.

“The contract expired on June 30th. The college continued to not offer strong wage increases in light of this year and coming years and workers basically said ‘this is not good enough we deserve better’.” Roxana River, Executive President for SIEU32BJ

22News received a statement from the college in response to the protest saying they’re committed to contract negotiations.

“Mount Holyoke College values the contribution of all its employees and is sensitive to the union’s position. The College has been an active participant in the ongoing contract discussions with SEIU 32BJ District 615 and we have had positive progress since our last meeting; we remain committed to once again reaching a successful conclusion without disruption to our operations or our ability to uphold the Mount Holyoke mission.” Christian Feuerstein, Director of News and Media Relations at Mount Holyoke College