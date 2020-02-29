WORKING FOR YOU: Coronavirus myths busted, no link to beer brand

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Myths and misinformation are a nasty side effect of any disease outbreak and there is a lot of both when it comes to the coronavirus.

“There is great potential for a lot of hysteria and a lot of people getting very concerned inappropriately,” Dr. Ira Helfand at Family Care Medical Center told 22News.

The most recent myth is that the coronavirus is linked to the Mexican beer brand, Corona. According to a recent survey by 5W Public Relations, 38% of beer drinkers said they would not buy the beer because of the virus, and 16% were confused about if the two were linked.

Local liquor stores said they’ve heard the myth, but it hasn’t impacted sales.

“It’s actually pretty comical. Absolutely comical as I told you, I mean I’ve seen things all over social media. And obviously there is no link to the Corona beer and the coronavirus,” General Manager at Springfield Liquor Mart, Thomas Waldron told 22News.

More information spreading on social media is that there are products claiming to treat coronavirus. Some social media apps, like Instagram, are actively trying to redirect users to trusted websites for information about the virus.

Doctors say while there’s a lot of unknowns right now about the coronavirus, people in western Massachusetts should not be worried. But you should be careful of where you’re getting your information.

“The best advice I would have is for people to pay attention to respectable, traditional media sources for their information. Rather than websites that the origin of which is unknown,” Dr. Helfand said.

There is currently no U.S. FDA approved vaccines, drugs or products that will prevent or treat the coronavirus directly.

Dr. Helfand has advice for those concerned about the virus: