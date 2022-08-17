SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A workshop is being held in Springfield for those seeking to obtain a Massachusetts ID and license.

Chairman of Public Safety and Homeland Security State Representative Carlos Gonzalez along with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is hosting a workshop for Puerto Rican residents in Massachusetts who are having a hard time acquiring their state license or ID due to complications obtaining their birth certificate from Puerto Rico.

Registration is required for the event being held on Friday, September 16th at 11:00 a.m. located at the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council on1441 Main Street in Springfield.

REGISTER: PUERTO RICAN PROBLEMAS OBTAINING MASS ID & LICENSE / Puerto Rico Birth Certificates

“Residents that have lived in Massachusetts most of their lives are experiencing difficulty getting their licenses renewed, even though many of them have already had licenses for years,” said Representative Gonzalez. “We are currently working with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to alleviate this issue for our residents as best we can. We have also been in contact with the Puerto Rican government to either streamline the process or find a solution to the problems surrounding document sharing between our bureaucracies.”

Thousands of Puerto Rican residents relocated to Massachusetts in the 2017 aftermath of Hurricane Maria.