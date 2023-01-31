PEABODY, Mass. (WWLP) – An armor-piecing round was found inside a home in Peabody on Monday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Bomb Squad Troopers were called to handle a piece of ordinance that might have been manufactured for use against German tanks in North Africa or Normandy.

A homeowner in Peabody found an apparent piece of military ordnance (military term for ammunition and weapons), inside their home while cleaning. It was determined by Troopers after performing x-ray diagnostics of the object that it was an old three-pound British armor-piercing round.

The approximately 10″ long, 3” diameter with an inert cone round was secured and taken to a disposal site where it was countercharged without incident.