Breaking News
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Clarksburg
1  of  2
Watch Live
3PM: The latest developments on the coronavirus from coast to coast News conference to introduce new legislation in support of immigrants and refugees

Worm supermoon will light up the sky this week

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The final supermoon of winter will light up the sky on Monday.

March’s full moon, also known as the worm moon, will reach peak fullness at 1:48 p.m., according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

A supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with perigee, or its closest approach to Earth in orbit. It appears 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micromoon.

“So look for the spectacularly bright moon as it rises above the horizon that evening,” the Almanac said.

Why is it called Worm Moon?

Native Americans called the last full moon of winter the Worm Moon because it’s the time of year when the ground begins to soften and earthworms appear, drawing more birds to feed, according to the Almanac.

It’s the first of three supermoons in 2020. The other two will occur on April 7 and May 7.

Although the true full moon occurs Monday, the moon will look full from Sunday through Tuesday night.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets