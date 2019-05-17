Wynn Resorts in talks to sell Encore Boston Harbor to MGM Resorts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Wynn Resorts has confirmed they’re in talks with MGM Resorts International about the potential sale of their Encore Boston Casino in Everett.

The two companies issued a joint statement Friday saying they’ve been discussing the deal over the past several weeks.

“They are very preliminary and of the nature that publicly traded corporations like ours often engage in, and in fact when opportunities such as this are presented, we are required to explore. We cannot say today where these conversations will lead, however we can reaffirm our commitment to the communities where we operate today,” Wynn Resorts spokesperson Deanna Pettit-Irestone told NBC Boston.

The deal would need to be approved by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which prohibits a single company from holding more than one casino license in the state.

That means if their parent company bought “Encore Boston,” MGM Springfield would potentially need to be sold, pending approval by Springfield which is required under the host/community agreement.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a statement to 22News that reads:

“MGM Resorts International President Bill Hornbuckle reached out to me late yesterday evening to indicate that Wynn Encore had reached out to MGM wanting to speak with them and again, this is all speculative. Bill reassured me of MGM’s commitment to Springfield and that if anything was to be entertained, and/or occurred, that myself and the Mass Gaming Commission would have a big and ultimate say in what might or might not happen. The biggest take here is that Bill reassured me of their commitment to the City of Springfield and I will always continue to stand and fight for what is best for our City of Springfield. This is preliminary and conjecture at this time. We had a very good and mutually respectful conversation.”

