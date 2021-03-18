You got the wrong one: Massachusetts Attorney General tells scammer posing as Eversource

(WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is out with a message for one scammer Thursday night: You called the wrong attorney general.

Healey tweeted that she received a call from a scammer posing as an Eversource employee, claiming she was behind on her payments and threatening to cut off her service.

“Needless to say, he called the wrong attorney general,” she tweeted.

AG Healey is advising all residents of the Commonwealth to hang up and not give out any information if they get one of these calls. Contact your utility company, she added.

She is also reminding residents there is a moratorium on utility shutoffs until July 1.

Those in need of assistance with their utility bills are urged to contact their utility providers and learn about the LIHEAP.