BOSTON (WWLP) – The MSPCA-Angell is searching for special adopters for an 11-week-old kitten with severely deformed back legs.

Gumby the young kitten came to Massachusetts on November 11th from the SPCA of Texas for medical treatment and a forever, loving home, according to MSPCA.

“We’ve never seen a cat quite like this,” said Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell lead clinician of community and shelter medicine. “Both of Gumby’s back legs are severely deformed with muscle contracture that limits his joint mobility, but he still manages to get around—often on all fours.”

“We’re working with Angell specialists to explore all pathways to manage his condition, but Gumby’s quite remarkable in that he’s actually doing well, despite the deformities.”

Gumby is able to walk and use the litterbox, and the shelter staff says that he is very sweet, loving, and playful. The shelter is looking for special adopters who are willing to take on the unique challenges that come along with Gumby’s medical needs, and adopters that have a close relationship with a veterinarian.

“Gumby acts like a regular kitten,” explained Erin Morey, MSPCA Boston Adoption Center clinic coordinator. “He loves attention and can be a little mischievous. It’s really remarkable how well he’s learned to function with his limb deformities. He doesn’t let anything get him down!”

“We would love for Gumby to find his happy home before the holidays,” Morey elaborated. “But given his medical condition, we want to find him the right environment to match his needs.”

“He can’t jump around or climb stairs, and there are times that he will need help getting around. Long term, he might benefit from physical therapy or other forms of assistance, especially since his mobility and needs might change as he grows.”

Anyone that is interested in adopting Gumby, go to their website.