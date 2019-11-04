Your Local Election Headquarters: Election Day Preview

(WWLP) – Communities across Massachusetts are getting ready for Election Day, November 5, 2019.

The municipal elections are in the following cities: Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke, Greenfield, Westfield, Northampton, Agawam, West Springfield, and Easthampton, as well as the town of Amherst. The cities in Berkshire County, Pittsfield and North Adams have elections Tuesday as well.

Springfield

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno, who has served as mayor for 11 years now, is running for another four year-term in office. (He was elected in 2007 and re-elected in 2009 to two-year terms in office. Springfield switched to four-year terms as of the 2011 election, when he was re-elected, and he won another term in 2015.) He is being challenged by former police officer and community activist Yolanda Cancel, who had run unsuccessfully for City Council in the past.

City Council

Four out of the five incumbent Springfield City Councilors at-large: Justin Hurst, Jesse Lederman, Kateri Walsh, and Tracye Whitfield, are running for re-election this year. At-Large Councilor Tim Ryan is running for council in Ward 6, a seat which is becoming vacant this year. As a result, there will be at least one new city councilor at-large in Springfield following the November election. There are 10 candidates on the ballot for five seats, with the non-incumbent candidates being: LaMar Cook, Sean Curran (a former state representative), Johnnie Ray McKnight, Kelli Moriarty Finn, Christopher Pohner, and Israel Rivera. There are also contested races for City Council in Wards 4, 5, and 6. There is no election for School Committee this year, as their members are in the middle of a four-year term.

Chicopee

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mayor

Mayor Richard Kos is not running for another two-year term in office, leaving the mayor’s seat completely open for the first time Kos left the office for the first time back in 2003. (Kos was elected a second time by unseating then-Mayor Michael Bissonnette) Running to replace him are, former police officer and school administrator Joe Morissette and City Council President John Vieau.

City Council, School Committee, Etc.

There are contested races for City Council At-Large, as well as City Council in Wards 1, 2, 3, and 8, and School Committee in Wards 4 and 8. There is also a three-way race for two seats on the Board of Assessors.

Holyoke

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

City Council/School Committee

Holyoke has a contested race for its six at-large seats on the City Council, as well as for City Council in Wards 3, 4, and 5, and School Committee in Wards 3 and 4.

Ballot Questions

Holyoke has two ballot questions this year- one binding, and one non-binding.

Question 1, the binding question, asks residents whether they want to approve a Proposition 2 1/2 override, which would raise their property taxes, in order to build two new middle schools.

Question 2, which is non-binding, asks whether Holyoke Gas and Electric should study the rollout of municipal fiber-optic Internet service.

Greenfield

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mayor

Incumbent Greenfield Mayor William Martin is not running for re-election. City Councilor Sheila Gilmour and former Greenfield Planning Board Chair Roxann Wedegartner are on the ballot this year, following a preliminary election back in September. City Councilor Brickett Allis, who came in third place in the preliminary, is running as a write-in candidate.

City Council

There are four candidates running for two available at-large seats on the City Council. Philip Elmer, Christine Forgey (who served as Greenfield’s first mayor), James Henry, and Michael Terounzo. There are also contested races for City Council in Precincts 1 and 3, and a contested race for a two-year term on the School Committee.

Ballot Questions

Greenfield voters will be deciding on two ballot questions.

Question 1: Whether to appropriate $19.5 million to build a new library.

Question 2: Whether to approve the controversial “Safe City” ordinance, which would prevent Greenfield police from cooperating with federal immigration officials.

Northampton

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

There are contested races in Northampton for City Council in Wards 1, 5, and 7, as well as for School Committee At-Large, and in Wards 3 and 5. There is also a contested race for Forbes Library Trustee.

Westfield

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mayor

Incumbent Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan is not running for a third two-year term. Running to replace him are State Senator Don Humason and Westfield Police Captain Michael McCabe, who came out on top in a four-candidate preliminary election in September.

City Council/School Committee/Etc.

Most city council races in Westfield are contested this year, contests for seats on the Westfield City Council At-Large, and on the Council in Wards 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6. There is also a contested race for the School Committee, which is elected at-large. In addition, there are contested races for the Municipal Light Board in Wards 1, 3, and 6.

Agawam

Polls are open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Incumbent Mayor William Sapelli is running for re-election for another two-year term, but he faces no ballot opposition this year. The main race in town is the contest for the 11-member City Council, which is elected completely at-large. There is also a contested race for the School Committee, which is also elected at-large.

West Springfield

Polls are open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

There are contested races for Town Council At-Large, as well as Town Council in Districts 1 and 4.

Easthampton

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is unchallenged in her bid for re-election to a second term this year. There are contested races for Easthampton City Council At-Large, and in Precinct 2.

Ballot Questions

There are four ballot questions in town.

Question 1: Ranked-choice voting, asking residents if they want to implement a ranked-choice voting system for the offices of mayor.

Question 2: Ranked-choice voting, asking residents if they want to implement a ranked-choice voting system for the offices of district city council.

Question 3: To lengthen the mayoral term to four years from the current two.

The first three questions are binding.

Question 4: which is non-binding, would give the city authority to establish a municipal light plant, which can provide utility services including telecommunications systems and internet to households.

Amherst

Polls are open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The only contested race on the ballot is for School Committee, which is elected at-large.

Pittsfield

Polls are open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mayor

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer is being challenged by City Councilor Melissa Mazzeo.

City Council

There are eight candidates running for City Council At-Large. There are also contested races for City Council in Wards 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7.

North Adams

Polls are open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mayor

Mayor Thomas Bernard is challenged by Rachel Branch.

City Council/School Committee/Etc.

There are contested races for City Council, School Committee, and for the Northern Berkshire Vocational School Committee.

