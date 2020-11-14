Youth hockey interstate competitions suspended until end of year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Interstate competitions between seven states, including Massachusetts, have been suspended for the rest of the year due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, Governor Baker explained partially why the decision was made. He said playing hockey wasn’t the problem, it was the hours of time where players and parents were waiting around, interacting with other kids and adults as other games were played.

According to the governor, kids spent a lot of time at the tournaments off the ice and playing with other kids. Adults also were spending more time talking to other parents than watching their children play hockey. Baker said he understands these are the natural behaviors of the tournaments but that they couldn’t be continued as COVID-19 was being spread.

“People who knew each other, familiar settings, casual behavior… and the silent spread of the virus just roared through that community,” said Baker.

The suspension, which started Saturday, affects all public schools, private schools, and youth leagues. The announcement was made after more than 100 cases were tied back to indoor hockey games.

This rule does not apply to college or professional hockey teams or the U.S. national hockey teams.

The Governors of seven states sent a joint statement of the suspension: