Youth hockey interstate competitions suspended until end of year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Interstate competitions between seven states, including Massachusetts, have been suspended for the rest of the year due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, Governor Baker explained partially why the decision was made. He said playing hockey wasn’t the problem, it was the hours of time where players and parents were waiting around, interacting with other kids and adults as other games were played.
According to the governor, kids spent a lot of time at the tournaments off the ice and playing with other kids. Adults also were spending more time talking to other parents than watching their children play hockey. Baker said he understands these are the natural behaviors of the tournaments but that they couldn’t be continued as COVID-19 was being spread.
“People who knew each other, familiar settings, casual behavior… and the silent spread of the virus just roared through that community,” said Baker.
The suspension, which started Saturday, affects all public schools, private schools, and youth leagues. The announcement was made after more than 100 cases were tied back to indoor hockey games.
This rule does not apply to college or professional hockey teams or the U.S. national hockey teams.
The Governors of seven states sent a joint statement of the suspension:
In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.
The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, November 14, 2020 through at minimum December 31, 2020. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.