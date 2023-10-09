FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium announced Monday that Zach Bryan has added a second show to Foxborough as part of his Quittin Time 2024 Tour!

According to a news release sent to 22News, due to the demand for tickets, Zach Bryan has added a second night to Gillette Stadium. Zach Bryan will be joined by The War And Treaty and Levi Turner on July 17, 2024. The June 26th show has officially sold out with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Levi Turner.

For a full list of tour dates visit zachbryan.com/tour.

Bryan’s latest release, “Boys Of Faith EP,” was a surprise to his fans and features Bon Iver and Noah Kahan.

Also performing next year at Gillette Stadium is Metallica.