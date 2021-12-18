MassDOT advises residents of impending snowy weather

Washington Dept. of Transportation snow plows work on a stretch of eastbound Interstate Highway 90, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as snow falls near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers as some states are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the jobs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you plan to do any shopping on Saturday give yourself some extra time. The roads are expected to be slippery in some areas.

MassDOT started running highway message boards advising residents of the impending snowy weather in store on Saturday.



Meanwhile, road crews were out in advance of the snow pre-treating roadways with brine and salt. In Springfield there was concern about clearing snow from streets in a timely manner.

Additionally, Springfield Department of Public Works has been dealing with a shortage of snowplow operators. DPW Director Chris Cignoli told 22News he managed to hire upwards of 100 drivers in preparation for the busy winter season.

Those independent contractors will focus their attention on side streets, helping to supplement the city’s fleet of snowplows.

Your best bet today is to use caution if you need to travel.