MassDOT announces $3.5-million in Regional Transit Authority grant awards

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced $3.5 million in grant awards for Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs) across the Commonwealth to implement best practices and innovative services to benefit customers.

The RTA funding recipients have been selected based upon factors such as whether projects will increase ridership, demonstrate innovation, serve a priority population, be financially sustainable, and provide cost savings or operational efficiencies. Applicants were also requested to have complete business plans and present measurable milestones.

The Baker-Polito Administration has filed an $18 billion Transportation Bond Bill which authorizes $330 million in capital support for the 15 RTAs to invest in fleets and facilities. The bill also includes a new $50 million Transit Infrastructure Partnership Program which would provide grants to enable transit authorities and municipalities to work together to provide bus lanes, transit signal priority and other infrastructure to keep buses moving.

Today’s awards mark the second round of grants provided by the Baker-Polito Administration for the RTAs to develop innovative services. Previously, $5.1 million in RTA grant awards were provided, including $4 million in operating funding allocated in the Fiscal Year 2019 state budget signed by Governor Baker, as well as an additional $1.1 million in capital funding from MassDOT.

For the grants announced, all project proposals were selected on a competitive basis and grant recipients will now be required to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with MassDOT to address the project goals.

The full list of award winners is as follows: