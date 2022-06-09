(WWLP) – MassDOT is looking for civil engineers and is willing to pay under a new signing program.

The state has approved a $20 million package of raises, bonuses and benefit tweaks aimed at recruiting and retaining engineers.

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement features $five-thousand signing bonuses for new hires, a 10-point-3 percent raise for current employees and conditions for “spot bonuses” of $250 for going above and beyond at work.

The federal push for infrastructure projects has made competition red-hot for civil engineer opportunities, contributing to high turnover in state agencies all over the country.