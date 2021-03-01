MassDOT awards $2.8-million in Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program to local municipalities

BOSTON (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has awarded funding to 17 municipalities and two public transit authorities for 19 projects from the Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program.

The program, which was launched on November 10, provides technical and funding assistance to help Massachusetts cities and towns conceive, design, and implement tactical changes to curbs, streets, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce, with a special focus on the particular challenges of winter.

The Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program provides grants from $5,000 to $500,000 for both temporary and permanent projects.

Below are the western Massachusetts communities who received funding:

Amherst received $192,600.40 to construct a new pedestrian ramp and walkway system – including a new crosswalk and wayfinding – in order to improve connectivity among the Amherst Senior Center, Musante Community Health Center, and downtown shops and services, while also providing a new link to a network of walking routes used by seniors for exercise.

Great Barrington received $137,310.00 to construct the Old Route 7 Greenway, a separated and shared-use path that will improve pedestrian and bicycle safety along Route 7/Stockbridge Road, link two community centers, and complete the last link of a 2.5-mile loop of the Fountain Pond State Park/Three Mile Hill trail system.

The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, in partnership with West Springfield, Agawam, Holyoke, East Longmeadow, and Westfield, received $214,900.00 to add ADA-compliant concrete pads, bus shelters, new sidewalks, and new flashing safety beacons at 10 locations throughout the PVTA service area.