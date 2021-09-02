MassDOT closes Route 9 bridge in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is temporarily closing the bridge on East Main Street (Route 9) over Coys Brook in West Brookfield due to potential damage caused by Wednesday night’s rain storm.

The bridge will remain closed until the water level recedes and the bridge can be inspected to assess whether it can be reopened or will require repairs.

Traffic is being detoured as follows:

Traffic will take Route 9 to Route 67

From Route 67 take George Allen Road to West Brookfield Road

Trucks will be detoured, because George Hill Road is narrow, as follows:

Eastbound take Route 9 to Route 67

From Route 67 take Birch Hill Road to West Brookfield Road

Appropriate signage, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the affected area. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to: