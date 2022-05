(WWLP) – Now three quarters through the Fiscal Year 2022, the Department of Transportation says it has collected millions more than it expected in Toll Revenue.

MassDOT hauled in more than $306 million dollars, $70 million more than the same time period last year.

That signals that drivers have returned to the roads in large numbers for the first time since the start of the pandemic. This comes in contrast to public transportation use, which remains far below pre-pandemic levels.