MassDOT designing rehabilitation project for General Pierce Bridge

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is in the planning stages for a rehabilitation project for the General Pierce Bridge, which connects Greenfield and Montague.

The General Pierce Bridge was built in 1947 and has been deteriorating over time. The bridge was deemed “structurally” unsafe by state officials.

There are currently weight restrictions in place, banning all large vehicles exceeding 20 tons in weight, including fire equipment.

MassDOT estimates it will cost more than $18-million to rehabilitate the bridge, which carries Montague City Road from Greenfield to Montague. One Greenfield resident raised multiple concerns, saying, repairs to the 72-year-old bridge have been long overdue.

“Basically, it’s the overload of traffic, the safety and the fact that it’s been delayed for years, and other projects take precedent,” said Cathy Barnard of Greenfield.

MassDOT Spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News, bridge inspections will take place Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, May 31, as well as Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4.

There will be two-way alternating traffic during daytime hours, so be sure to plan ahead.

