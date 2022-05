LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While construction across the state is paused for the memorial day holiday, a cone zone alert is in effect for Tuesday night in Lee and Becket.

Starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday there will be lane closures on I-90 as MassDOT completes guardrail repairs.

Construction will pause at 5:00 am every morning. Lane closures will take effect in both east bound and west bound directions. Construction will take place between mile markers 8 and 20.