MassDOT issues travel weather advisory for coastal region

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re planning to travel in the eastern part of the state Friday night and into Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) suggests allowing extra travel time due to possible poor weather conditions.

Several inches of snow are forecasted for southeastern Massachusetts areas including Barnstable County and Plymouth County, and for the North Shore eastern coastal communities including Cape Ann.

MassDOT encourages drivers to be prepared and check forecasts for their travel routes to destinations as road conditions may change in different locations. Road crews will be chemically treating and salting roadways.

Image courtesy MassDOT.

For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:



• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.