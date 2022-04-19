BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– As the result of Monday’s federal court ruling voiding a national mask mandate on public transportation, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is revising their mask requirements.

Riders on MBTA vehicles and at MBTA properties will no longer have to wear masks, but they are still required by users of The RIDE paratransit services.

The mask mandate is canceled for anyone using Massport facilities, including airports, Conley Terminal, and the Logan Express service.

Most of the state’s 15 Regional Transit Authorities (RTA) are also lifting the mask mandate but riders should check with a specific RTA for masking protocol updates.

All public transportation vehicles and facilities will continued to be cleaned and sanitized, and air filtration systems are in use.

A full listing of COVID-19 mask requirements in Massachusetts can be found on the state’s website.