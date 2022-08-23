BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that it has released a new online survey that asks residents what they would like to see prioritized for future transportation investments.

This survey is the second phase of a 2050 Statewide Long Range Transportation Plan, entitled Beyond Mobility. Citizens across the state are encouraged to fill out the survey.

“This second phase of public engagement for the Statewide Long Range Transportation Plan will be critical in helping MassDOT understand the transportation priorities of community members throughout the Commonwealth,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “The results from surveys and community-centered engagement activities will help inform future capital programming and strategic planning at MassDOT.”

This second phase will help provide views on how to allocate recourses and investment into transportation for the state. The survey became available to fill out on Monday and will close following Friday, October 14, 2022.