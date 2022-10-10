CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be conducting paving and pavement marking operations on the Mass pike in Chicopee starting Monday night.

The work is being done at the Interchange 51 ramps and the intersecting area with Burnett Road, and I-291. Work will be done each night from 7:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday. There will be ramp closures with posted detours.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent.