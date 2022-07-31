LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be overnight guardrail and repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound starting Monday night through Friday morning in Lee and Becket.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced the following times for repair work to be done:

At 7:00 p.m. the guardrail repair work will begin and will go until the next morning by 5:00 a.m. All overnight construction will remain to continue each night through Friday morning, August 5.

On Tuesday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m., bridge repair work will be conducted and will go until the next morning by 5:00 a.m. The repair work is expected to go into overnight hours until Friday morning, August 5.

In the work zones, travel will be allowed. There will be temporary lane closures for all repair operations to be done safely and efficiently. To guide drivers, there will be appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging in place.

Drivers can expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. Any scheduled work is subject to change without notice and is weather dependent.