MassDOT road work on MassPike in Lee, Otis and Becket

BOSTON, Mass. (MassDOT)– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that crews will be conducting bridge and guardrail repair operations at specific locations on Interstate 90 (Massachusetts Turnpike) eastbound and westbound in Lee, Otis and Becket. The work is scheduled to begin in some locations at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, July 12, and will conclude at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16. The work will require intermittent lane and shoulder closures.

At all times, travel will be maintained on I-90 through the work zones. The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 westbound at mile marker 10.6 on Monday, July 12, and on Tuesday, July 13, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22.0 from Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Becket

Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 17 to mile marker 15 on Monday, July 12, Tuesday, July 13, Wednesday, July 14, and Thursday, July 15, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency. For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to: