MassDOT schedules temporary construction maintenance on I-90

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that crews will be conducting maintenance at specific locations on I-90 East and West in Becket and Blandford.

The work began Monday and goes through Wednesday morning.

Preventative maintenance operations in Blandford that were scheduled to take place overnight Monday have been rescheduled for Tuesday night.

Travel on I-90 will continue during the maintenance.

MassDOT told 22News that drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.