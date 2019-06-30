MassDOT to postpone roadway construction until July 8th

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For those of you traveling this 4th of July, MassDOT is advising holiday travelers to plan ahead.

MassDOT will be postponing scheduled roadway construction starting Wednesday, July 3. Construction will resume Monday, July 8.

According to AAA, A record-breaking 49 million Americans plan to travel this Independence Day.

Overall travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 4.1 percent over last year, with an additional 1.9 million people planning road trips and other vacations to celebrate America’s birthday.

Shannon Ransom, along with her Canadian family visiting Springfield told 22News, not only are they hoping to avoid Fourth of July traffic but also Canada Day traffic on Monday.

“We’re hoping to leave after dinner a little later cause there’s going to be a lot of people going back into Canada too because it’s our Canada Day too, so we’re trying to avoid that traffic also.” said Shannon Ransom.

Top Independence Day travel destinations include Orlando, Florida at number 1. New York City is number 6 and Boston is right behind that at number 7.