MassDOT warns of overnight work on Putts Bridge connecting Ludlow and Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting repairs on the Putts Bridge that carries Center Street over the Chicopee River between Ludlow and Springfield.

The lane closures will occur on Wednesday, May 19, and on Thursday, May 20, during overnight hours, from 7:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

The temporary closures are necessary to facilitate bridge joint repair operations. One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open during the work.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the area should reduce speed and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.