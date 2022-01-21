Massena CBP Officers find $24K worth of marijuana in car trunk

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many pounds of marijuana was found in a car attempting to cross the border in Massena.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that officers at the Massena Port of Entry seized multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana concealed in the trunk of a vehicle on January 20.

According to CBP, this was after officers encountered a passenger vehicle that was registered in New York and was driven by a 24-year-old Canadian resident.

During the primary inspection, officers determined that the plates affixed to the vehicle were invalid. CBP officers then conducted a preliminary search and discovered the packages in the trunk. The vehicle was then escorted to a secondary area.

A complete physical examination of the trunk led to the discovery of 11 vacuum-sealed packages that contained substances that field-tested positive for marijuana. The total weight of the drugs was determined to be 11 pounds, with an estimated street value of approximately $24,000.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. After being processed by CBP officer, the marijuana and the driver were turned over to the New York State Police.

The driver is now facing a felony charge of Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the First Degree and a misdemeanor charge of Operation White the Registration is Suspended.

“Our CBP officers continue to maintain their enforcement focus even amidst the continued border restrictions,” Massena Port Director Robert Dwyer said in a press release. “This latest case serves as a reminder that possessing and transporting marijuana over the international border remains illegal under U.S. Federal Law and those who violate the law will be held accountable.”