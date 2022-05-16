SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire Career Center will be hosting its annual job expo Monday at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

Over 50 companies will be taking part in this event offering a wide variety of positions.

MassHire event organizers are hoping this expo will attract people to come and fill out some applications as local businesses continue to confront challenges filling job vacancies. The expo will take place from 4 to 7 Monday evening.

For a complete list of companies and positions visit masshirespringfield.org.