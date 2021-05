CHICOPEE, (WWLP) – Job seekers in the Pioneer Valley will have an opportunity to apply for employment with 52 regional businesses.

The “Spring Your Search” job fair will be held on line Thursday, May 27 from 10am-12pm. The event is sponsored by MassHire Holyoke Career Center.

People can pre-register for the Premier Job Fair Platform here.

According to a news release sent to 22News, all of the companies involved need new staff now and are actively seeking applicants to fill multiple jobs.