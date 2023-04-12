HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire’s Summer Youth Job Fair at Holyoke City Hall helped youth ages 14 to 23 find summer jobs.

The fair is in its second year with about 35 businesses in attendance. There were 206 jobs being offered in fields like medical, cosmetology, education, and trail work.

MassHire’s Executive Director, Yaritza Cruz-Baez told 22News why It’s important for youth to have jobs during the summer, when they are out of school. “It allows them to further develop and get into the workforce. The great thing is the youth will be able to learn different skill sets that they can apply to their next career path or in school, or in sports, so its also important for them to connect with the community,” says Cruz-Baez.

Nearly a million dollars in state grants will go towards youth wages and liability insurance.