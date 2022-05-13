BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Beginning Monday travelers should expect delays both east and west bound on the MassPike (I-90) in West Stockbridge, Becket, and Otis.

MassDOT construction crews will be conducting bridge joint repair and guard rail repairs. There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures starting Monday, May 16, through Friday morning, May 20.

The daytime closures will be as follows:

Lane closure on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 2.5 on Friday, May 20, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The nighttime closures will be as follows:

Lane closures on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 15.0 to 21.0 from Monday, May 16, through Friday morning, May 20, starting each night at 7:00 p.m. and concluding the final morning by 5:00 a.m.

There will be signage, law enforcement details, and messaging to guide drivers through the work area. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

