BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Beginning Monday travelers should expect delays both east and west bound on the MassPike (I-90) in West Stockbridge, Becket, and Otis.
MassDOT construction crews will be conducting bridge joint repair and guard rail repairs. There will be temporary daytime and nighttime lane closures starting Monday, May 16, through Friday morning, May 20.
The daytime closures will be as follows:
- Lane closure on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 2.5 on Friday, May 20, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The nighttime closures will be as follows:
- Lane closures on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 15.0 to 21.0 from Monday, May 16, through Friday morning, May 20, starting each night at 7:00 p.m. and concluding the final morning by 5:00 a.m.
There will be signage, law enforcement details, and messaging to guide drivers through the work area. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
For more information on traffic conditions:
- Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.
- Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory
- information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
- Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
- Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.