WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mass Wild Life needs help stocking trout in Westfield on Thursday.

The agency is working on stocking 500-thousand fish in waters across the state and is asking the help of parents and students during school vacation week. Interested volunteers in Westfield, should meet at the Hampton Ponds Boat ramp at 11 Thursday morning.

MassWildLife says it as an educational opportunity for young fishermen.