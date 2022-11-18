BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor-Elect Maura Healey announced her transition plans Friday for the rest of 2022, as she and her team prepare for January’s swearing-in ceremony.

Healy outlined six transition policy committees, each focused on key issues highlighted in her campaign. The committees range from public transit to affordable housing, climate readiness, and more.



These issues are likely to be the immediate focus once Healey takes the governor’s chair. Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll saying this effort will help the Healey administration deliver results to the state beginning on day one.