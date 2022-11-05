SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sherriff Nick Cocchi held a rally for Maura Healey’s campaign Saturday morning in Springfield just three days before Election Day.

The Sheriff and the Healey campaign hosted a standout and rally here in Hampden County. Healey currently is the acting attorney general and is running against republican Geoff Diehl for office. She took time on Saturday to affirm her campaign’s commitment to western Massachusetts.

Local leaders also made it clear that Beacon Hill needs to keep the region in mind when crafting policy.

“It shows that we have the support of our constituency, so when we ask we’re asking on behalf of the people, we expect the phone to be answered and for results to transfer into support and resources for western Massachusetts,” said Sherriff Nick Cocchi.

Voters will decide whether Healey or Republican Candidate Geoff Diehl will take the Governor’s desk come Tuesday.