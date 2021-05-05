This Feb. 27, 2020 photo shows the inside of Panda Libre, an Asian-Mexican fusion restaurant, in Gilbert, Ariz. Getting a trademark for the new name can lead to ugly and sometimes public clashes over ownership and cultural appropriation. In recent years, businesses have butted heads over whether a restaurant or food truck can legally own the right to use words rooted in Asian American Pacific Islander cultures like “aloha” and “poke.” (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

(WWLP) – May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The month-long celebration is a chance to acknowledge the historic achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

It’s celebrated in May because in May 1843, the first Japanese immigrant arrived in the United States.

This year’s celebration is even more significant because of the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Some ways you can show support include shopping at Asian-owned businesses, watching shows and movies that celebrate the community, or donating to charities that fight against Asian hate.