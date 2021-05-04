May the Fourth: Disney’s ‘Star Wars Day’ celebrations include new lightsaber reveal, ‘Baby Yoda’ dessert

Everyone already knows Baby Yoda is cute, but apparently he’s also delicious.

In honor of “Star Wars Day” (aka May the Fourth), Walt Disney World has revealed a Hutt-load of new details about the food, experiences and merchandise coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — as well as a sneak peek at the innovations planned for the immersive Galactic Starcruiser experience debuting in 2022.

Beginning Tuesday, fans can shop for all-new “galactic swag” at Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, including plush toys and apparel, and even clothing inspired by the new series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” on Disney+, which also debuts May 4.

Outside of Disney World, Disneyland has also debuted “dozens” of new products for “Star Wars” fans, ShopDisney has been updated with new products and collectibles, such as clothing and even brand-new lightsaber hilts, in honor of Star Wars Day.

Calling all Star Wars fans! From legacy lightsaber hilts to #TheBadBatch garb, gear up with the latest galactic swag in honor of #MayThe4thBeWithYou: https://t.co/cxzBEnx5Ny pic.twitter.com/zFarMjPlH0 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 4, 2021

When it comes to food and drink, Disney is trying hard to outdo its own Pickle Corn Dogs with “Star Wars”-themed treats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, including both beverages and desserts. Notable additions include a Dark Side Chocolate Creation with a decidedly Darth Maul motif, as well as Lightsaber Churros, which Disney touts as “a returning favorite.”

Over at Disney Springs, meanwhile, guests at Amorette’s Patisserie can try a Grogu Mini Dome Cake shaped like Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), or a Millennium Falcon-shaped chocolate pop at The Ganachery.

But perhaps the biggest news was reserved for fans looking to book a stay at the Galactic Starcruiser hotel in Disney World, scheduled to open in 2022.

In addition to promising an “all-immersive” two-day experience and “otherworldly” dining options at its Crown of Corellia dining room, the Galactic Starcruiser will be the first place that fans can see Rey wield a brand-new type of lightsaber crafted by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development.

Star Wars: #GalacticStarcruiser at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort will take you to a galaxy far, far away starting in 2022 for an all-immersive, vacation experience 💫 What exactly does “all-immersive” mean? Well, here’s a little hint… https://t.co/mitmfBRW8t #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/Wo11937V4b — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 4, 2021

“Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you’ll be plunged into a ‘Star Wars’ story where your decisions and actions — or even the casual conversations you may have — determine how your personal journey unfolds,” reads a new description shared on the Disney Parks Blog.

Ahead of the hotel’s debut, a model of the Galactic Starcruiser is currently on display inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. More information on Disney’s celebrations in honor of Star Wars Day can be found on the Disney Parks Blog.