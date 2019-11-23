Mayflower II restoration nearing completion in Mystic as historic voyage approaches

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the large workshops at Mystic Seaport is recreating the topmasts and arms for the Mayflower II. It’s all part of a restoration to get the ship ready for a historic sail.

The ship arrived at the port back in November 2016. Since its time at Mystic Seaport, half of the wood on the 106-foot vessel has been replaced.

In September, the ship was launched into the Mystic River marking the completion of the hull and that’s where it is now docked for the rest of the restoration.

“You can see all the masts,” said Captain Whit Perry. “Now we are up rigging the ship.”

Perry is overseeing the $11.2 million restoration, which is a collaboration between Plimoth Plantation and Mystic Seaport.

So far, Plimoth Plantation has raised $9 million for the project.

The project is a huge undertaking as the replica of the original Mayflower, which landed in the new world in 1620 is about to go underway for a historic sail.

It’s all part of the 400th anniversary commemoration of the landing of the pilgrims here in the new world. The Mayflower II will return to Plymouth in May after making a stop in Boston.

“That’s going to be a really iconic historical moment because we will actually be getting underway with the USS Constitution right next to us in Boston Harbor,” said Perry.

It will be an extra special moment for Perry, who first climbed aboard the Mayflower II as a young boy on a school trip.

The restoration is expected to keep this soon to be National Historic Place afloat for another 60 years and another 25 million visitors.